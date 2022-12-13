Speaker of Seychelles' parliament elected President of SADC Parliamentary Forum

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Speaker of the Seychelles National Assembly, Roger Mancienne, has been elected as the President of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF) at the 52nd Plenary Assembly session held in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a press release on Monday, the National Assembly of Seychelles said that Mancienne has taken over from Christophe Mboso N'Kodia Pwanga, who is the President of the National Assembly of the DRC. He will serve in this role from 2023 to 2024.

In a message of congratulations, the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, said that the election of Mancienne represents a moment of pride for Seychelles.

"It is an achievement that shows that Seychelles plays a prominent leadership role in regional and international affairs. SADC PF being the association of Parliaments of 16 member countries of SADC, I have no doubt that Speaker Mancienne, in his new capacity will continue to advance key regional issues and be a guide for members of Parliament in Seychelles and member states of the Southern African Development Community. His election comes at a time when SADC PC is being transformed into the SADC Parliament. I wish him and the National Assembly success in the tasks ahead," said Ramkalawan.

In his inaugural speech, Mancienne extended his thanks and appreciation to Pwanga and the SADC PF Secretariat for their hospitality and welcome.

The delegation of Seychelles at the SADC PF 52nd Plenary Assembly session. (National Assembly) Photo License: CC-BY

The forum was officially opened by Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the DRC on December 6 under the theme: "The Role of Parliaments in Strengthening Legislative Frameworks for Peace and Security in the SADC region."

Mancienne was accompanied at the SADC forum by Regina Esparon, elected member of the National Assembly for the northern district of Glacis for the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS) party, Rosie Bistoquet, a proportional LDS member, and parliamentary secretary, Brigitte Contoret.

Esparon, who is also the chairperson of the SADC PF Regional Women's Parliamentary Caucus (RWPC) spoke on behalf of women parliamentarians of Southern Africa at the official opening of the forum. She also discussed the initiatives of RWPC such as gender equality, effective representation of women and the increased participation of women in decision-making and policy drafting.

Rosie Bistoquet, chairperson of the SADC PF standing committee on Human and Social Development and Special Programmes (HSDSP), presented two motions for adoption. The first was a motion for the adoption of the report of the Executive Committee on Policy and Administrative Matters, and the second was for the adoption of the report of the standing committee on Human and Social Development and Special Programmes.