Seychelles' President arrives in Washington for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

President Ramkalawan (2nd right) is heading the Seychelles delegation at the summit. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan is in Washington DC at the invitation of United States President Joe Biden to attend the first U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit since 2014, State House said on Tuesday.

Ramkalawan together with several African heads of state and government and senior dignitaries will engage in various high-level dialogues and discussions centred around the US-Africa agenda.

On Monday evening, the President, accompanied by members of the Seychelles delegation, attended the welcome dinner hosted by the Atlantic Council – an international affairs think tank.

The welcome dinner, organised in close partnership with the White House and the U.S. Department of State, was a timely opportunity to bring together African and U.S. government officials and other top representatives to foster cooperation on a wide range of global challenges.

During the event, guests heard opening statements by the chairman of the Atlantic Council, John Rogers and the President of the African Union and President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

The aim of the Washington summit, taking place from December 13-15, is to demonstrate the commitment of the Biden administration to the African continent. It will also provide a forum for new joint initiatives between the U.S. and countries in Africa.

Ramkalawan will participate in various side meetings addressing pertinent topics relevant to Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, as well as Small Island Developing States and the African continent.

The President will return to Seychelles on December 19.