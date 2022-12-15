Seychelles to host CJSOI Games in 2025 - 45 medals won in Mauritius

The CJSOI flag was handed over to the Seychelles' delegation at the closing ceremony on Sunday. (Seychelles Nation)

The flag of the Indian Ocean Youth and Sport Commission (CJSOI) Games arrived in Seychelles on Wednesday confirming the island nation as the host of the next games in 2025.

The CJSOI flag was handed over to the Seychelles' delegation at the closing ceremony on Sunday and will now be handed over to President Wavel Ramkalawan, who is expected back in the country next week.

Seychelles will now have the task of getting all the sporting facilities up to standard in time for the games. Plans are already underway to revamp and create new sporting venues in the country.

For the first time, Seychelles came out third on the medal table with 45 medals, 12 gold, 12 silver and 21 bronze. Top of the table was Reunion with 142 medals, 57 gold, 56 silver and 29 bronze. Mauritius came out second. One of the largest countries, Madagascar, did not participate in the event.

The President of Seychelles has congratulated Team Seychelles for its achievement.

"Congratulations to all our athletes who took part in the games. Through your excellent performance, you have raised our flag to greater heights, higher than ever before and for this, we are immensely proud of all of you. The sky is the limit," he said in his congratulatory message.

Ramkalawan asked athletes to continue to train hard and improve their performances.

"Compared to the last CJSOI Games held in Djibouti in 2018 where Seychelles won 3 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze, this time in Mauritius our team won 12 gold, 12 silver, and 21 bronze which demonstrates the level of improvement and hard work by our dedicated athletes. Once again congratulations! The government believes in the potential of our youths and remains committed to ensuring you continue to attain the best results," he added.

The Seychelles delegation of 200 athletes, coaches, officials and other members at the games, was met at the airport by the Minister for Family, Youth and Sport, Marie-Celine Zialor.

The flag bearer, Khema Elizabeth, who also won eight medals, including three golds in swimming events, said, "I am very satisfied with my performance at the games. I trained very hard to prepare for it and am also very proud of all the athletes who gave their all."

Another athlete who did well at the games was Dinara Bonne, who won gold in Handisports. Bonne said she was very happy with her performance at the games.

The CJSOI Games, introduced in 1994, have as prime objectives promoting friendship between the youth of the participating nations and fostering regional cooperation.

It includes Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar, Reunion - a French overseas department - Djibouti, Mayotte and Comoros as participating countries, with sports and cultural exchanges as part of the event.