Victoria sparkling and ready for a sunny Christmas in Seychelles

The capital of Victoria is dressed up, sparkling and spreading some Christmas cheer.

The main lights in the capital of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, are centred at the Central Post Office, along Independence Avenue, Constitution Avenue and Peace Park.

With the COVID-19 restrictions removed, the Mayor's Office with local partners are organising entertainment events leading up to Christmas Day on December 25. These will include Christmas carols and family fun days.