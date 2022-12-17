Victoria sparkling and ready for a sunny Christmas in Seychelles
Victoria, Seychelles | December 17, 2022, Saturday @ 12:45 in National » GENERAL | By: Betymie Bonnelame | Views: 416
The main lights are centred at the Central Post Office, along Independence Avenue, Constitution Avenue and Peace Park. (Jude Morel)
The capital of Victoria is dressed up, sparkling and spreading some Christmas cheer.
The main lights in the capital of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, are centred at the Central Post Office, along Independence Avenue, Constitution Avenue and Peace Park.
With the COVID-19 restrictions removed, the Mayor's Office with local partners are organising entertainment events leading up to Christmas Day on December 25. These will include Christmas carols and family fun days.
|SNA presents a series of pictures showing the decorations in the country's capital Victoria. (Jude Morel) Photo License: CC-BY