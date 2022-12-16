Seychelles' participation at US-Africa Leaders' Summit was crucial and fruitful, says President

Ramkalawan was among the over 50 African heads of state and government and high-level dignitaries at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ participation in the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit held in Washington was crucial and fruitful, President Wavel Ramkalawan said in an interview on Thursday, the last day of the event.

According to State House, Ramkalawan said, “It was imperative for us to continue advancing the causes and challenges of African Small Island Nations. Ensuring the voice of oceanic states are heard in an otherwise global platform where the largest countries of mainland Africa are always on the forefront is very important.”

He added that “despite our size, small island nations like Seychelles, Cabo Verde and Mauritius are performing extremely well. However, it does not mean we do not require assistance. We remain vulnerable to climate change and other shocks hitting the planet as the ongoing Ukrainian war is showing.”

On the overall participation at the summit, Ramkalawan said discussions were essential and it will be interesting to see how Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and other African island nations fit in the plans ahead.

Ramkalawan was among the over 50 African heads of state and government and high-level dignitaries at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

He attended some of the key events among which was the US-Africa Business under the theme ‘Charting the course: The Future of US-Africa Trade and Investment Relations.

The session explored the importance of global trade and investment, partnerships and Africa becoming one of the world’s largest single markets while looking at developing key industries on the continent such as automotive systems, pharmaceuticals, energy and ICT.

On the last day of the summit, U.S. President Joe Biden chaired a series of Leaders Sessions driven by the Partnering on Agenda 2063.

Ramkalawan also attended a working lunch on Multilateral Partnerships with Africa to meet Global Challenges followed by a Leaders session on Promoting Food Security and Food Systems Resilience.

The Seychelles President will return on Monday, December 19.