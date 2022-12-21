Seychelles Investment Bureau launches EOI for Beau Vallon Regatta site and Praslin Jetty

Minister Vidot said that the esplanade space will be kept as one where families and members of the public can use. (Salifa Karapetyan, Seychelles News Agency)

The Seychelles Investment Bureau (SIB) has launched an expression of interest (EOI) to local and international investors to build a multi-storey car park and kiosks at the Beau Vallon Regatta site on Mahe, a top official announced on Tuesday.

The Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot, told reporters that the building of a multi-storey car park and kiosks are the first phase of a new development plan for the site.

On December 1, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new plan for the site that will include a sports complex, an entertainment area, a multi-storey car park, food, beverage, artisanal and excursions kiosks and a green area for children to play.

Vidot said that the government will take up rehabilitating the site, which will include ensuring there is the necessary infrastructure on the esplanade.

"We have decided to keep the esplanade space as one where families and members of the public can use," said Vidot.

She said that "there will also be space for the kiosks and holding the annual Regatta in keeping with the tradition of what the space is already being used for."

The kiosks that will be found in the area will sell food and artisanal artefacts that are tourist attractions.

Vidot said the project is expected to take between 18 to 24 months and while the construction is taking place, the craft vendors will continue their business with as little disruption as possible.

"We are communicating with them to identify a more conducive location for them to carry on with their business, should we have to move them," said the minister, who added that a proposed sea wall will also be built at the same time so "there will be a lot of development going on."

Those with a lease agreement with Enterprise Seychelles Agency (ESA) will be considered first for the newly built kiosks and others who have shown interest to own a kiosk will later be assessed to see whether they meet the agency's requirements.

This plan for the Regatta site is one that has been redrawn many times in the past and there are certain elements that have remained.

"The projects have been submitted but were yet to be finalised as we were waiting for the plan to be drawn again, to know where they would be situated," said Vidot.

Once completed, SIB expects a multi-storey parking with a commercial area on the ground floor.

There are also communal areas found on the plan that the government is discussing with non-governmental organisations for them to manage.

Expression of interest for Praslin Jetty

During the press conference, SIB also launched an expression of interest for the development of the Praslin Jetty.

There are a total of five plots of land that SIB has made available in this expression of interest and other plots will be tendered out at the start of January 2023.

The deputy CEO of SIB, Lenny Gabriel, explained that the other plots are more complicated to deal with such as the marina as it will involve a turning circle, where boats are supposed to pass.

Among the proposed developments on the Praslin Jetty plot is also a multi-storey parking lot that SIB says it would also like to have a commercial element on the ground as well.

"We are encouraging Praslinois to show interest in the development although it is open to everyone and a pre-submission meeting will be held at Baie Ste Anne Praslin," Gabriel said.

After that, applicants will be shortlisted and those who have met all the set criteria will then submit their proposed projects for the designated plots.

The documents for prospective investors to submit are already available at the SIB offices and open from December 19 to January 9. A pre-submission meeting and a site visit will also be organised.

The Ministry for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry and SIB say they are also working with banks to support investors in realising the developments.