Seychelles welcomes 2023 with return of the 'Street Party' in Victoria

There were fireworks at midnight to welcome the New Year 2023. (Jude Morel)

The popular Street Party, the main public attraction in Seychelles to welcome the New Year, was back on December 31 after a two-year absence as a result of COVID-19 restrictions that were in place.

With all restrictions on movement and large gatherings removed, the Victoria Street Party had a number of activities and entertainment.

The event included a musical show with various artists, the sale of food and drink, the Moutya dance and to welcome the New Year fireworks at midnight.

Organised by Basil Bouchereau, the event was in the past on Independence Avenue in the heart of Victoria but this year, took place at the Stad Popiler Car Park.

While various events were organised all over Seychelles to welcome the New Year, such as in hotels, restaurants and casinos, many people traditionally spent that time with their families.

Group Laflanm and singer Basil sang 'Ozordi Lannen' (today is the New Year) a well-known song to welcome 2023. (Jude Morel) Photo License: CC-BY

As the New Year started, SNA talked to several people to find out their resolutions for 2023.

"My resolution for the new year is to commit to a fitness class. Drink more water and invest in me," said Raissa Gourves, a public relations officer.

Sly, a local Seychellois singer, said, "My resolution is to be more attentive to people in need or suffering and to help whenever I can to give them a better and happy life."

Mervin Elizabeth, chairman of the Seychelles Omnibus Operators Association said, "I do not necessarily have a New Year's resolution, because I believe that we should be constantly evaluating ourselves and making positive changes. However, my personal goal for 2023 is to work on my weaknesses and improve my strengths."

"My New Year's resolution is to stop eating meat. It's going to be a tough one. Eventually, I want to become a vegetarian," said Stephanie Duval.

A self-employed other, Betty Mondon, said "My 2023 resolution is to have fun! Mothers who are self-employed are busy bees and fun is very far from my vocabulary. This is because fun takes money away from projects that we have prioritise. Therefore, in 2023, I aim at balancing my work with a bit of fun as life is too short."