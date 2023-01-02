Top 5 most read SNA articles for 2022

(Seychelles News Agency) - The year 2022 brought some relief for Seychelles from the challenges of COVID-19 as restrictions were removed and the Seychelles' economy rebounded.

However, the war between Russia and Ukraine created new challenges.

As the world gets ready for 2023, SNA looks back at its five most-read articles of 2022.

The entire SNA team thanks all of our readers in our great island nation as well as news hounds from around the globe. We hope you will keep following news and sunny feature stories from Seychelles!

5. Seychelles' anti-corruption chief reappointed, says another case of missing $350m up for investigation

The contract of the Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles (ACCS), May De Silva, was renewed for another five years and SNA met with her to learn more about the organisation's successes and future plans.

In an interview, De Silva announced that apart from its investigation into corruption of $50 million that went missing from government accounts in 2002, the case is leading the ACCS to other investigations including a payment of $200 million before 2002 and another loan of $150 million in 2002 where there are irregularities.

Readers: 18, 125

4. Major upgrade planned for Seychelles International Airport

A major upgrade has been designed to cater for the increase in traffic at the airport. A revision of the 2009 airport master plan was approved by the cabinet of ministers, making way for major development and extension of the airport.

Readers: 23,464

3. Former chairman of '2020 Development Seychelles' denies corruption allegations

The former chairman of the board of 2020 Development Seychelles Ltd, Barry Faure, refuted claims of corruption in the company with regard to the Ile Soleil project and denied any wrongdoing.

Faure made reference to comments made by Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan in his press conference in September.

Readers: 30,633

(Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

2. UK warship seizes drugs worth $20m north of Seychelles' EEZ

A UK navy warship, HMS Montrose, operating as part of a Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) of 34 nations seized over 1 tonne of illicit drugs, worth over $20 million on January 25. The seizure took place in the Gulf of Oman, north of Seychelles' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Readers: 105,827

(Ministry of Defence - UK government) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

1. Human trafficking: Iranian nationals charged in Seychelles, remanded for 14 more days

Eleven Iranian nationals were charged with human trafficking in Seychelles in a case that involved the biggest drug bust in Seychelles of 130.58 kilogrammes of cannabis resin.

Readers: 153,548