8 singers from Seychelles qualify for The Voice Africa competition in Nigeria

The live audition for participants from Seychelles was held on Saturday, December 3rd at the S.I.T.E at Mont Fleuri. (Airtel Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Eight Seychellois singers have been selected for the final of The Voice Africa, a singing talent competition that will take place in Nigeria in September.

The competition is a partnership between the internationally renowned music talent show 'The Voice' and Airtel Africa in the countries where the telecommunications company has established its network.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is the only country to have eight participants instead of seven among the 14 participating countries, Airtel Seychelles said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Jude Valmont, the brand and marketing communications manager at Airtel Seychelles, said that an impressive number of submissions were made and the finalist top eight will join contestants from the other 13 countries in the final.

"Following the live audition held on Saturday 3rd December at the S.I.T.E, Mont Fleuri, the eight strongest vocalists from Seychelles will be flown to Nigeria to film the show, alongside seven other contestants from each of the other participating countries. The next stage is the unique and show-stopping Blind Auditions, for which The Voice is internationally renowned," said Valmont.

A total of 100 contestants will be flown to Nigeria for the production of 20 shows in three rounds - the Blind Audition, the Battle Round, and the Knockouts.

In the Blind Auditions, coaches will hear the contestants perform, without seeing them thanks to rotating chairs. A button is pressed if a coach is impressed by the contestant's voice to select the artist for his or her team. When all the teams are set, they will enter a Battle Round which is where the coaches dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists.

At the end of various vocal challenges, the strongest members of each coach's roster will remain and proceed to the new Knockout Rounds.

In the final round, 16 participants from across Africa will compete each week against each other during a live broadcast in March. The television audience will get to vote to choose their favorite artists and one grand winner will be named 'The Voice Africa'.

The grand winner of the competition will receive a $100,000 prize package and a recording contract with Universal Studios – the leading music producer in the world.

Each of the selected participants from each country will also be rewarded $5,000 and some Airtel goodies.