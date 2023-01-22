New photo shoot business in Seychelles offers 'flying dress' experience

The name flying dresses is due to their extremely long trains which seemed to fly in the air once released. (Salifa Magnan Photography)

Inspired by a concept that originated in Greece, a Seychellois entrepreneur is combining the beautiful landscape of Seychelles in a new venture to provide a luxurious and fun photo shoot experience for her clients.

Dubbed 'Siren: Flying Dress Seychelles', the venture provides clients with a selection of photo shoot packages in which they can rent one or more flying dresses and have their photos taken at locations across the islands.

The flying dress concept is one that started on the Greek island of Santorini and has been introduced in other touristic destinations such as Dubai, Jamaica, and Turkey. The name flying dresses is due to their extremely long trains which seemed to fly in the air once released.

The founder of Siren: Flying Dress Seychelles, Chloé De Speville, told SNA that since Seychelles did not have such a service on offer "we took the opportunity to see how it would work."

"I started Siren because I wanted to start a project that was creative and fun and I saw an opportunity for something new for Seychelles. Seychelles is one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in the world and we wanted to bring a photo shoot experience that combined the landscape as well as a special element of the dresses," said De Speville.

She added that "the essence of our business is collaboration, as the founder, photography was never something I had thought about, so I needed to bring in people with photography experience and shared a similar vision. We also love to collaborate with local businesses from our flower crowns to makeup."

De Speville explained that even if the Flying Dress element of the name is like the other destination flying dress services, she feels that the name Siren gave the business a little something extra. Sirens, otherwise known as mermaids, "can mean a mystical feminine being that is alluring, draws attention and is fearless. We hope that everyone wearing one of our dresses and taking photo shoots with us embodies that type of energy," she said.

Founded in September 2022, Siren: Flying Dress Seychelles has four dresses - in red, white, green, and blue, - as well as a multi-colored skirt that clients can choose from. The dresses are free-sized and cater to clients who wear extra small to large (XS to L).

"Our clientele is anyone who wants to try the experience. Since we've started operating, we've been lucky enough to shoot with models, couples on their wedding day, honeymooners, female solo travelers, and just fearless energetic women that want to feel beautiful and treat themselves to an unforgettable experience," said De Speville.

To ensure the highest hygiene standards between sessions, De Speville outlined that the dresses are dry-cleaned and steamed by professionals.

Sharing the company's plans for the year and beyond, De Speville said that Siren will soon be offering new package dresses and more locations to shoot on.

"We'd like our audience and clients to be surprised when we're ready to reveal the full details, but let's just say like there isn't any better wind than the wind out on a beautiful boat," said De Speville.