Seychelles to develop new marina and passenger terminal on island of Praslin with call for EOI

Proposed plans for the development of the Praslin jetty in the Kato Nwar project (Procurement Oversight Unit / Seychelles Investment Board)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Ports Authority has launched an expression of interest (EOI) for the Kato Nwar project development on Praslin, a top official said on Wednesday.

Antony Derjaques, the Minister for Transport, told reporters that they are mainly targeting inhabitants from Praslin, the second largest populated island of the archipelago.

"When evaluating the bids, the project will have more weight should it be from someone on Praslin,” said the minister.

There are three plots of land available under the Kato Nwar project – known in English as the Black Parrot project - for the construction of a new passenger terminal, a marina and commercial and entertainment facilities.

He added that the authorities will accept proposals from both international and national investors for the development in the interest of Seychelles.

Derjaques said foreigners will need permission from the government to undertake such projects and that “there are laws that will be guiding us as to how to go about it.”

“The Kato Nwar development will be modern and will be of the best standards. There will be over 50 units created for people to do business, once completed," explained Derjaques.

The completion of the various stages of the project will depend on how much work will need to be undertaken and “we know that the marina might take up to 18 months,” he said.

The future passenger terminal will include underground parking, office spaces as well as food outlets.

Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA), Sonny Payet said “we already have a terminal that will be opened soon but it will be converted to accommodate other activities after we build the bigger one.”

Payet also emphasised that this is an important development for Praslin and the country.

Both the minister and the CEO agreed that the marina on Praslin is one that will bring in a lot of money into the Praslin economy.

As the project will be following the Procurement Oversight Act, the authorities concerned will announce who has been successful with the proposals.