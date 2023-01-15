Seychellois music producer ‘Dareal Thing’ to expand horizons internationally

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychellois music producer Daryl Canaya, who is better known by his stage name Dareal Thing, is looking to take his talents to the global stage, where he has already worked with some top talents.

The 32-year-old producer has been ever-present on the local music scene for a number of years now, having many chart toppers, but recently he has begun working with artists outside of Seychelles.

His most recent work was a collaboration between popular Seychellois artist Mercenary and Jamaica’s Charlie Black, entitled Go Fi Dem.

“I have produced a song by Russian artist Artem Soroka, which made its way to the top of the Russian charts, while I have also work with Mauritius’ Linzy Bacbotte,” said Dareal Thing, who explained that at the moment he is working with some of the biggest names in Seychelles and Mauritius.

The popular music producer, graphic designer, photographer and videographer, got into music at a young age, as his father was DJ and so he followed in his footsteps, before stepping into music production and has not looked back since.

“During my childhood, I was also the DJ at family parties and in my teenage years I started producing beats and eventually knew that this is what I wanted to do,” he added.

Now, he is looking at taking his talents to the international stage, where he revealed that there a number of music projects he is working on with international artists, although he stated that he could not reveal more details just yet.

“I want to work alongside the best acts in the world and so relocating is part of my plans for the future,” said the producer of one of the most popular songs to come out of Seychelles, namely ‘Coco’ by Elijah.

There are a number of local artists who go overseas to record their songs or albums, and he explained that this is a good thing as it gives artists a better opportunity to be recognised internationally, however, he does believe that local producers also have the ability to record songs for foreign artists as well.