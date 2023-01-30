Danny Faure Foundation signs MOU with Cabo Verde Minister of the Sea

The MOU was signed last Wednesday by Faure (right) who is the founder and chairman of the Foundation.

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Danny Faure Foundation set up by Seychelles' former president has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Education of Cabo Verde on the foundation's Ocean Chapter.

According to a press release from the foundation, the MOU was signed last Wednesday in Cabo Verde by Faure, who is the founder and the chairman, and the Minister of the Sea of Cabo Verde, Abraão Vincente.

The Ocean Chapter is a platform set up under the Danny Faure Foundation International Chapters, conceptualised in 2022 where schools and educational institutions, in Seychelles and abroad, can establish networks among themselves. The Chapter provides a platform for the exchange and sharing of experiences, capacity building initiatives, educational programmes and activities related to ocean protection and preservation.

The executive director of the Danny Faure Foundation, Lorraine Faure, told SNA that the "Ocean Chapter was launched this month, with the other Chapters - youth, blue economy, leadership and governance - to be developed over the coming months."

She said that the signing of the MOU with Cabo Verde was the first one and that the foundation "will be signing another one with the Ministry of Education of Antigua soon. We aim to conclude three other MOUs with three other countries before July this year."

Faure said that the foundation "plans to roll out our activities in line with the international Chapters as and when we establish partnerships with countries and organisations. As a foundation, a lot of work is being done internally in order to make this effective."

The Danny Faure Foundation International Chapters are platforms where like-minded institutions or organisations can develop and showcase their efforts. These are mainly in promoting ocean protection and preservation, ocean governance, transparency, accountability, good governance, leadership, and the blue economy, and empowering the youth.

The activities or projects carried out on the various platforms are aligned with the objectives of the foundation.

The Danny Faure Foundation was launched in June 2021 to contribute to the Seychelles' sustainable development and to join the global community in its efforts to achieve a more sustainable and healthier planet.