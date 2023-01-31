Airtel Seychelles blasts off silver jubilee celebrations with new postpaid plans

Several new products will be launched to coincide with its 25th anniversary. Airtel Seychelles.

The Airtel Seychelles telecommunications company is launching several new products to coincide with its 25th anniversary since it first opened in the island nation.

The managing director of the company, Amadou Dina, said he is incredibly proud of what Airtel has achieved in the past 25 years.

Airtel was launched in Seychelles in 1998 and is one of the biggest telecommunications service providers in the archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. It provides various landline, postpaid and prepaid mobile phone plans along with internet and data services.

"To mark this occasion, I would like to announce that during the year, Airtel will be launching several new products and plans that will continue to give our customers the best quality of service," said Dina.

In the Jubilee Plans, clients will now be able to get unlimited local calls and SMS with varying amounts of data, depending on the chosen package, among which is the SCR250 ($17) plan that will give subscribers 5GB of data with unlimited calls and SMS.

"The plan as it was before had no data to it but now for the same price, current subscribers to the package will receive 5GB of data and they will all be upgraded with no additional costs," explained Dina.

The other packages are SCR299 ($21) with 7GB of data, SCR499 ($36) with 10GB, and SCR549 ($39) with 15 GB.

Upgraded prepaid packages are expected to be announced next week while others will be made throughout the year.

During the launch event, Airtel also unveiled its 25 years anniversary logo, with the tagline "25 years - young, smart and strong".

Airtel Seychelles and Cable & Wireless Seychelles are the two main telecommunication service providers in Seychelles.