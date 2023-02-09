Some new faces - 8 ambassadors representing Seychelles abroad

(Seychelles News Agency) - As a small island developing state (SID) of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean with a population of approximately 100,000, Seychelles' foreign policy is limited to the number of embassies it has abroad.

However, this country is greatly determined to have its voice heard on the world stage and is always at the forefront of international discussions to fight climate change, promote maritime security and champion the Blue Economy as the main pillars of its bilateral and multilateral engagement.

Recently, Seychelles' Department of Foreign Affairs announced the rotation plan and new appointments of the heads of Seychelles' diplomatic missions abroad.

SNA introduces the 8 ambassadors representing Seychelles overseas including contact information.

Kenneth Racombo

Newly appointed Racombo will be posted to the Seychelles Embassy in Brussels, and will also cover the European Union. He will be accredited to other countries falling under the jurisdiction of this Embassy, mainly European countries. Racombo will replace Ambassador Beryl Samson who, as of August 1, will be based at the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters.

Telephone No: [32 2] 733 60 55, Telefax No: [32 2] 732 60 22

E-mail:brussels@seychellesgov.com

Blog:sez-eu.blogspot.com

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Photo License: CC-BY

Georges Tirant

Tirant, who has been recently appointed as an ambassador, will be posted to the Seychelles Embassy in Paris and will be also accredited to other countries falling under the jurisdiction of the Embassy.

Telephone No: [33 1] 42 30 57 47, Telefax No: [33 1] 42 30 57 40, Mobile No: +33 (0) 6 23 33 47 08

E-mail: contact@ambsey.fr

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Photo License: CC-BY

Gervais Moumou

Moumou, another newly appointed ambassador, will be posted at the Seychelles Embassy in Abu Dhabi and will cover other countries under the Embassy's jurisdiction, mainly in the Middle East. He replaces Jean Claude Adrienne, who has retired after 44 years. He headed the Embassy in Abu Dhabi for the past six years.

Telephone No: [+ 971 2] 491 77 55, Telefax No: [971 2] 491 77 14 / 18

E-mail: seychellesembuae@gmail.com

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Photo License: CC-BY

Lalatiana Accouche

Currently based at headquarters, Accouche has received the Agrément of the Indian Government and will now head the Seychelles High Commission in New Delhi, India. She will also be accredited to countries under the jurisdiction of the High Commission.

Telephone No: [+011] 41328987], [+011] 47501330

Email: seychelleshc.india@gmail.com

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Photo License: CC-BY

Conrad Mederic

He will continue to head the Seychelles Mission to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and cover other countries falling under the jurisdiction of the Seychelles Permanent Mission in Addis Ababa.

Telephone No: [+251] 116 67 04 32/33/56

Email: paseyemb@gmail.com

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Photo License: CC-BY

Anne Lafortune

She will remain in the Seychelles Embassy in Beijing, China, and continue to cover the other countries under the jurisdiction of the Embassy.

Telephone No: [86 10] 5870 1192, [86 10] 5870 1195 (Direct line) Telefax No: [86 10] 5870 1219

E-mail: china@seychellesemb.com

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Photo License: CC-BY

Ian Madeleine

He will continue to head the Seychelles Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, US, and cover other countries under the jurisdiction of the Permanent Mission, including the United States.

Telephone No: [212] 9721785, Fax: [1 212] 972 1786

E-mail: seychellesmission@sycun.org

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Photo License: CC-BY

Claude Morel

He will remain as the Seychelles High Commissioner in Pretoria, South Africa, and cover the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and other countries under the jurisdiction of this High Commission.

Telephone: [+27] 12 34 80 270, [+27] 12 34 64 687 Telefax No: [+27] 12 34 64 698

E-mail: sez@seychelleshc.co.za