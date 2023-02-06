Russian couple charged with involuntary manslaughter after the death of their child in Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Supreme Court of Seychelles on Monday charged a Russian couple with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty against children under the Children’s Act section 70(1B) for the death of their 17-month-old baby, Emelyan Jandurl.

The couple was charged following an autopsy on the baby and according to the police in the autopsy report from the police pathologist “the death was one that was violent and that the cause of death of the baby was the result of being exposed to very high heat and also water in the brain."

The 17-month-old baby boy died on Saturday, January 21st after being left alone in an air-conditioned car in a car park of a gym in the Anse Royale district of Mahe, the main island.

A police communique on January 26 said that the father and mother had left their baby in the car to go to the gym. After 1 hour and 30 minutes when his mother returned to the car, she saw that the baby boy was not reacting. She immediately went back to tell her husband and both sought assistance.

According to the police, all doctor and medical team efforts to revive the child at the district's health centre were in vain.

The couple has been released on a bail bond of SCR25,000 ($1800) and their passports have been confiscated. They are to report to the Anse Royale police station once a week. They will reappear in court on Wednesday, February 8.

The couple arrived in Seychelles on January 14 and were scheduled to return home on January 31.