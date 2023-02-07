Lieutenant Colonel David Arrisol appointed Commander of Seychelles Coast Guard

Lieutenant Colonel David Arrisol has been appointed as the Commander of the Seychelles Coast Guard by President Wavel Ramkalawan after having served several months as the Acting Commander of the maritime military service.

Following a short ceremony at State House on Tuesday, Arrisol said that he will continue to deliver his work in accordance with the plans of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF).

He shared that during the ceremony the President reaffirmed his support for the force and outlined that the maritime security of Seychelles is of great importance."

"There are many activities happening at sea nowadays and he is always there to guide us," said Arrisol.

Arrisol joined the Seychelles People's Defence Forces (SPDF- the former name of the SDF) on March 11, 1996. In 1997, he attended his first overseas course at the Centre d'Instruction Naval (CIN) in Toulon, France.

He graduated with a Diploma in Marine Engineering after completing the 'Brevet Superior' marine engineering course in Toulon in 2000. Arrisol also holds a PSC and MSc Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the affiliated University of Madras in India.

Following numerous other local and international training and promotions in his military career, Arrisol was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in January 2022.

Prior to today's appointment, Arrisol was already serving as the Acting Commander of the Seychelles Coast Guard. He was promoted to the post in October 2022 after the former Commander, Colonel Jean Attala, was appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF).

During the same ceremony, the Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Michael Rosette, renewed his contract with the force. He shared with the press that the plan for the defence force this year is to continue to carry out operations, especially when it comes to maritime security.

"Many of the operations have been initiated and this year we will intensify the fight against narcotics and illegal fishing as well as other forms of illegal activities that are taking place in our waters. At the same time our force on land, especially the special force, will continue to work with the police on all operations, especially anti-narcotic ones, so that we can make our country safer," said Rosette.

He added that according to intelligence being collected, there is a decrease in the number of narcotics-related cases.

"We feel that the operations that we have carried out are bearing some fruits and we will continue to work to improve the state of our country," said Rosette.