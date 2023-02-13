Seychelles' President meets UAE's President at the World Government Summit in Dubai

The two presidents met at the World Government Summit which began on Monday in Dubai. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have reaffirmed their commitment to furthering the good relations between their people and seeking new areas of cooperation that will benefit both countries.

According to a press communique from State House, the two presidents met at the World Government Summit which began on Monday in Dubai.



Ramkalawan is expected to deliver a keynote address during the main plenary session and participate in a high-level plenary session alongside various African leaders.

The summit is being held under the banner theme "Shaping Future Governments and around 10,000 delegates from 150 countries are participating.

The delegation from Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean includes the Minister for Finance, National Planning and Trade, Naadir Hassan, the Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot and other senior government officials.