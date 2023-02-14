President Ramkalawan meets founder of World Economic Forum

The discussions took place on the margins of the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The World Economic Forum's (WEF) interest in the possible integration of Seychelles on the platform was the subject of discussions between President Wavel Ramkalawan and the founder and WEF executive chairman Professor Klaus Schwab on Monday.

According to State House, the discussions took place on the margins of the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai.

Ramkalawan thanked Professor Schwab and his team for their interest in partnering with Seychelles. He said that the recognition of the World Economic Forum of the contributions and support the island nation can add to such a global platform is monumental for Seychelles.



On his part, Professor Schwab said the Forum is looking forward to enhancing the collaboration with Seychelles and exploring possible future avenues to further build on this new engagement.

The World Economic Forum is an international organisation for public-private cooperation and engages in political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industrial agendas.

It is a not-for-profit organisation set up in 1971 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The delegation of Seychelles at the World Government Summit in Dubai includes the Minister for Finance, National Planning and Trade, Naadir Hassan, the Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot, and other senior government officials.