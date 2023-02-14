LinkUp app to make taxi services in Seychelles easier and more affordable

Clients can request and pay for a taxi service from their smartphones. (LinkUp Mobility Services and Delivery)

Taxi services in Seychelles are expected to become easier, faster and cheaper with a newly launched mobile application called LinkUp.

The island nation currently does not have any taxi service company or phone operators that can be called to order a taxi from a central line, and taxi drivers work independently, based at different taxi stands around the country.

However, with the launch of the application, clients can request and pay for a taxi service from their smartphones. LinkUp will direct clients to the nearest taxi to their homes making it easier and faster for people to move around.

"What we are doing is creating a link between clients and service, including taxi, which is the first service we are launching with the app," said the CEO of LinkUp Mobility Services and Delivery, Trevor Cupidon.

The app has been developed by Cupidon with a partner based in the United States and is available to download for free on Apple App Store and Google Play.

Cupidon explained that the service will be opened to registered taxi operators only, giving them quicker access to clients across the country.

"We have seen the number of issues taxi drivers face in Seychelles and so we gave them priority by allowing them to be the first service launched with the app," added Cupidon.

One of the complaints towards the taxi service in Seychelles throughout the years has always been the high price,

Cupidon said that through the app, there will be a fixed price per kilometre, which is set by LinkUp and clients will be able to pay directly on their phones or by cash to the driver.

"We have agreed with the drivers that 15 percent payment from each trip will go to LinkUp, with the rest going to the driver," added Cupidon, who said they want to make taxi trips more affordable.

He said that so far the response has been quite positive from both taxi drivers and clients.

However, some taxi operators have expressed discontent with the app and the chairman of the Taxi Operators Association, Ron Marie, said that this service is a threat to their business.

"The electronic aspect of LinkUp will destroy our traditional ways of operating, where we usually queue up at various locations to await our clients," said Barbe.

Those who have registered with the app said that they feel the service is a good idea and will help them.

At the moment, 62 out of the 450 taxi operators have already registered with the service.

While LinkUp has launched with taxi rides as the first service, Cupidon explained that there are plans to add more to it. This will include food, grocery, drinks and even medicine delivery. There will also be a custom option, where people can request the delivery of any items, be they letters, documents, or any other object from one household to another.