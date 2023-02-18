Multipolarity: Seychelles is determined to maintain its independence, says foreign affairs minister

Foreign Affairs Minister, Radegonde and the new Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Francesca Alessandra Azais Tatistscheff. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - While Seychelles welcomes the opportunity to continue working with the other countries, the small island state is “determined to maintain our independence and to promote our interests, even in the face of challenges and opposition,” said the Minister of Foreign of Foreign Affairs and Tourism on Friday.

Sylvestre Radegonde was speaking before the diplomatic and consular corps in Seychelles gathered at the L'Escale Resort Marina and Spa for the annual cocktail of the Department of Foreign Affairs. The event was attended by President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, resident ambassadors, high commissioners, honorary consuls, heads of mission and representatives of the Department of Foreign Affairs and other high-level dignitaries.

Centre: President Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalwan at the diplomatic cocktail (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

Radegonde noted that Seychelles must find its place in what he called a “changing global geo-political landscape, which is giving rise to a new world order”.

His speech was based on the theme of “Multipolarity - Seychelles’ Place in the Emerging World Order”.

“Seychelles rejects any order, by whichever designation, based on force, coercion and threats, and on the advancement of the sole interests and values of a few,” he expanded.

Radegonde did say the country believes “a more equitable and sustainable world order should be based on cooperation, dialogue, solidarity, respect for the sovereignty of nations and the rights of individual nations and individuals”.

He took the opportunity to emphasise the principles that guide Seychelles’ foreign policy which he says are of importance to the nation and reflects the values, culture, aspirations and principles of the Seychellois people.

Radegonde noted while Seychelles is committed to having security in the region, the western Indian Ocean Island archipelago is also “committed to never compromising on its principles, despite the challenges that we face”.

Meanwhile, the new dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Francesca Alessandra Azais Tatistscheff of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, gave her commitment to work with the others in the diplomatic corps to “strengthen the ties between our missions and improve the already excellent cooperation with the government of Seychelles in all fields”.

Azais added that the areas that they would work on include “social wellbeing, economic development, tourism, maritime security, environment, health, education, fight against illicit drugs, justice, fisheries, agriculture, the blue economy and much more”.

She also expressed her gratitude for working in Seychelles.

“All of us are blessed to be appointed in Seychelles, in many aspects, the most advanced country in the Indian Ocean, recognised worldwide for its strong democracy, respect for human rights and social and economic justice and stability, and especially its outstanding beauty and the warmth of its Creole people, the real treasure of the Seychellois Nation,” the ambassador concluded.