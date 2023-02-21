Fisheries, tourism and commerce are great potential for exchanges, says new Ivory Coast ambassador

Seychelles and Ivory Coast will cement ties in commerce, tourism and fisheries, said the newly accredited Ivory Coast Ambassador to Seychelles on Tuesday.

Sakaria Kone presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House and they discussed the potential of future cooperation.

"There is great potential for exchanges between the two countries as Ivory Coast is an agricultural country while Seychelles is experienced in tourism and fisheries," Kone told reporters.

Tourism and fisheries are the top two contributors to the economy of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

The discussions between Kone and the President also touched on improving trade between the two countries.

"The volume of trade between Ivory Coast and Seychelles is very low, nearly non-existent so we are putting in place mechanisms to ensure that as of now we can start up trade," he elaborated.

"It's important to start somewhere and we are happy to be the catalysts who will propel the move for solidarity and cooperation between Ivory Coast and Seychelles," said Kone.

Work has begun to gather statistics on commerce between the two countries.

Seychelles and Ivory Coast established diplomatic relations in 1989, a relationship Kone described as "good because we have converging views on multilateral and bilateral issues in international organisations - we have managed to support the Seychelles on international matters."

"I will work to ensure that we have mechanisms that will cement the relationship between the two countries," he said during the meeting.

The newly accredited ambassador will be based in Pretoria, South Africa.