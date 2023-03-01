Seychelles Nature Trail 2023 gives nature lovers 22km challenge in May

Participants will cover 22km of road and trails which will cover Anse Major, Mare Aux Cochons and Casse Dents. (Seychelles Nature Trail)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Nature Trail 2023 has officially been launched and is open for participants to register for the event scheduled for May 13.

The event is aimed at giving tourists another activity to enjoy during their stay in Seychelles and is being organised by the Department of Tourism, with other partners including Ilop Sport, an agency which specialises in outdoor activities based in Reunion.

"While this is obviously a sporting event, we also want to promote Seychelles as a destination, which is why we are working with relevant partners, such as the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority (SPGA), as most of the route to be taken, will be in protected areas," the principal secretary for tourism, Sherin Francis, told reporters at the launch recently.

Participants will cover 22 km of road and trails which will cover Anse Major, Mare Aux Cochons and Casse Dents. The challenge will end in the western Mahe district of Grand Anse.

Seychellois can register for the event at the National Sports Council (NSC) for a fee of SCR300 ($23) and foreigners can register online through the www.ilop.re website. Registration for foreigners is $37.

In terms of prizes for the competition, there will be medals for everyone, while cups will be given to the various winners.

The organisers are expecting around 300 athletes to take part in the event and all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure that there are no accidents during the event.

The NSC is one of the main local partners working with the event and it will be taking care of the sporting aspect.

"We have been preparing a good team to represent Seychelles at the event, to ensure that they are at a good level because while we are happy to welcome the international athletes, we want our locals to win," said Francis Remie, the director of the community, leisure and sports of NSC.

The event was scheduled to take place in 2020 but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is expected to become another annual activity that tourists and locals alike look forward to.