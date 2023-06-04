Seychelles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals raising money through birthday pledges

De Speville said that the pledges will help with the ongoing costs of food and equipment such as quarantine facilities for puppies. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) raised over SCR10,000 ($774) during the first two months of launching its first-ever birthday pledge.

Geared towards bringing the community together on a long-term basis to make a difference in the well-being and care of the animals, the 2023 SSPCA Birthday Pledge is a yearlong fundraising effort that started on January 1 and will end on December 31.

Through fundraising, members of the public and local businesses can pledge a donation, supplies, and or volunteer time in honour of their birthdays.

The project leader, Chloe de Speville, said that the pledges will help with the ongoing costs of food, and equipment such as quarantine facilities for puppies, towels, and toys among others.

SSPCA's main objectives are to prevent cruelty to animals and inspire animal welfare and responsible pet ownership in the island nation. The society runs a shelter that temporarily houses abandoned and stray animals until they can be placed in a loving home.

SSPCA primarily focuses on rehoming, education and sterilization. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

"We have a vet on site, a full team of staff, and volunteers to attend to over 200 dogs and 40 cats. We want the public to realise that they can help, even if they think it is a small donation it goes a long way. We already have over SCR10,000 worth of pledges," said De Speville.

She also shared with SNA that everyone - locals and tourists - are eligible to make a pledge.

"Pledges made by individuals under 16 must be signed for on behalf of a parent or guardian. We ask that the public or businesses call or WhatsApp their full name, birth date, contact details, and pledge amount or pledge type to 2710088. Any monetary amount is welcome from as little as SCR50 ($4)," she added.

Any pledge made is due on the individual's birthday or business establishment's date. The person or business has the choice to make a bank transfer if a monetary pledge was made. Alternatively, payment can be made at SSPCA via POS. Supplies will have to be left at the shelter.