Skydiving returns with events in Seychelles scheduled for March and April 

'Colours of Seychelles' skydiving boogie will be the first event for the year 2023. (Fly Seychelles Skydiving)

Skydiving enthusiasts can look forward to two adrenaline-filled months, with three events scheduled in Seychelles this year from March to April.

Fly Seychelles Skydiving will be organising its first event for the year, the second edition of the 'Colours of Seychelles' skydiving boogie, from March 30 to April 5, with jumps on two islands, Praslin and La Digue.

On its website, Fly Seychelles describes the event as "fully jam-packed with exciting jumps on multiple islands, amazing cultural experiences, and night-life; this boogie is set to be even more epic than any other we've ever held before. After all, we are only getting better at hosting."

According to one of the owners, Franchesco Drosi, the event is expected to have over 75 skydivers taking part and they will be flying to Seychelles with their friends and family members.

"This event is not just about skydiving, but it also provides the country with a good number of tourists, as the skydivers come with their family and friends, where aside from the event itself, we treat them to restaurant dinners, trips to some of the smaller islands and other activities," said Drosi.

The second event will be the Seychelles Innhop experience: Inner Islands Volume 3, which will take place over seven days, from April 10-16.

"In seven days, we will get to know and live in the amazing African paradise. Together we will explore one island at a time. And of course – landing on islands that were never landed before, this time we are going even further jumping on Aride and Marianne. Transportation between islands and the airport is also included," says Fly Seychelles.

Drosi also explained that they are planning for a third event, which will take place in May. This will take place on Bird Island, but at the moment it is not confirmed, as negotiations are ongoing with the owners of the island.

Fly Seychelles Skydiving is based on Seychelles' second-largest island of Praslin and aside from organising international competitions, they also train aspiring skydivers.