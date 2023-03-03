Seychelles' President to attend UN's LDC5 Conference in Doha

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) being held in Doha, Qatar, State House said on Friday.

The aim of the conference, held between March 5-9, is to mobilise the international community's commitments towards the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action for the LDCs (2022-2031) adopted by the UN General Assembly in April 2022.

The LDCs are in a race against time to time to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The conference will offer the opportunity for a renewed partnership between Least Developed Countries and their development partners to overcome structural challenges, eradicate poverty, and achieve internationally agreed development goals.

World leaders are expected to gather with the private sector, civil society, parliamentarians, and young people to advance new ideas, raise new pledges of support, and spur the delivery of agreed commitments, through the Doha Programme of Action (DPoA).