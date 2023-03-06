Seychelles and UN officials meet to agree upon UNSDCF to align with national goals

How the United Nations will be able to assist Seychelles in the implementation of the framework will be discussed in the meeting. (Seychelles Nation)

The main priorities that Seychelles is focusing on in its millennium development plans are a modern public service, a healthy nation, modern education aligned with future needs, as well as law and order and environmental sustainability.

These are the main points to be discussed and agreed upon during a meeting to establish the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), which is taking place at the Savoy Resort and Spa this week.

The framework, which is expected to be completed in the coming day and a half, will conclude with the basics of how the United Nations (UN) will be able to assist Seychelles in the implementation from 2024 to 2028.

The UN's framework will complement the Seychelles National Development Plan, which is currently being drafted.

In his opening address, the Minister for Finance, Economic Planning and Trade, Naadir Hassan, said that "Seychelles is in the process of drafting its development strategies."

He explained that the various changes in the world including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, have forced Seychelles and the UN to drastically review their priorities.

"The UN is preparing its strategies as to how it will help Seychelles by aligning its programmes with the country's needs. We cannot have two different plans that are not in line with each other," said the principal secretary for economic planning, Elizabeth Agathine.

With the aim of harmonising the two frameworks, the meeting includes participants from the various agencies and government offices in the country as well as those from the UN.

Another aim of the meeting is to gain an understanding of the vision and priorities of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

While the island nation has already done much work to meet the targets such as being front runners in biodiversity and services-oriented SDGs having been achieved, there is still much to be done.

Among the challenges facing Seychelles are the strengthening of the digital ecosystems and the need for a new SDG stimulus initiative with improved terms and lending.

Agathine said that "our strategies aim to look at everything holistically on a national level."

She added that for the priorities to work, there will also be a drive to develop capacity in the country.

"We are currently working on a human resources development plan to be able to develop the resources we have in the sectors and areas where they can make a difference," she said.