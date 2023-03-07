Seychelles' President holds talks with Slovenian and Maldivian counterparts

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan and his counterpart from Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, have expressed the wish to strengthen the friendly ties between the two countries for the benefit of both nations.

According to State House on Monday, the two presidents held bilateral talks on the margins of the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries being held in Doha.

"During discussions, the heads of state agreed that there is greater scope to enhance and diversify this relationship," said State House.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and Slovenia, in Southeastern Europe, established diplomatic relations on October 21 in 1992. Collaboration between the two countries, however, has been limited.

The two leaders discussed matters of common interest such as continuous advocacy in addressing climate change issues, education and training, exchange of expertise and capacity building as well as strengthening cooperation in the domain of tourism.

Ramkalawan with President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

Ramkalawan also met with the President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and discussions were on common challenges and avenues of cooperation as two neighbouring island states

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in July 1980, Seychelles and Maldives enjoy longstanding strong bonds of friendship.

Both small island states face similar challenges and opportunities.

The discussions focused on the challenges and prospects faced by small island states and how the two countries can further consolidate their ties. Both leaders agreed the two countries should engage in frequent dialogues with the aim of uncovering new avenues for future cooperation.

Last month, Seychellois ambassador Claude Morel was accredited as the non-resident High Commissioner of Seychelles to Maldives.