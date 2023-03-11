Seychelles' President congratulates Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan has congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of China, State House said on Friday.

Xi Jinping, 69, was re-elected for a third term as president of China on Friday during a parliamentary session.

In his congratulatory message, Ramkalawan described his Chinese counterpart's achievement as a testament to his leadership and dedication to the well-being and prosperity of the Chinese people.

"Under your leadership, China has made impressive strides in economic and social development, technology, and international cooperation. Your vision and strategic guidance have ensured that China continues to play a pre-eminent role in re-shaping the global architecture based on multilateralism, peace, international cooperation and solidarity," he added.

Ramkalawan added further that "we are particularly impressed by the deepening of our bilateral relations in recent years. The agreements that we have signed, the infrastructure projects that we have undertaken, and the people-to-people exchanges that we have fostered have strengthened the friendship between our two nations. I look forward to continuing to work with your government in further enhancing our relations and exploring new opportunities for cooperation."

Seychelles' head of state took the opportunity to reaffirm Seychelles' firm support for the One China Policy and the peaceful reunification of Taiwan with the motherland.

"As a small island nation, Seychelles has always been a strong advocate for peaceful resolution of disputes and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. We fully support the efforts of the Chinese Government to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Ramkalawan concluded by saying, "I am confident that under your leadership, China will continue to achieve great success and accomplish the goals you have set while contributing to the well-being of people across the globe. The One Belt Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) demonstrate China's determination to assist other countries in improving infrastructure development as well as facilitating and encouraging world trade."

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic relations with China on June 30, 1976, four days after the island nation gained its independence from Great Britain.