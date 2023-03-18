"Around Seychelles in 18 days": Women's group sailing to raise funds for charity

Funds raised for the event will go towards Liam's Rainbow Foundation. (Seychelles Nation)

A group of women from Seychelles will be taking a tour around the islands on a catamaran showcasing their abilities and talents while raising funds for Liam's Rainbow Foundation.

The event was launched at a fun run at Roche Caiman on March 8, which coincided with International Women's Day.

Dubbed "Around Seychelles in 18 days," a play on words based on the popular Jules Verne novel "Around The World In 80 Days", the event is being organised by Fanm Seselwa, an association of women who organise conservation and educational activities.

"Where there is a good cause, we also jump in to fundraise," said Rita Joubert-Lawen, the Fanm Seselwa communications officer.

The sailing event will take place on June 10 on World Oceans Day with an all-female crew comprising influential women in sports, arts, conservation and politics. They will sail around the main islands of Seychelles, Mahe, Praslin and La Digue, covering 18 bays during a whole day.

Joubert-Lawen told SNA that "at the moment though, we have not finalised the exact route that we will take and that is due to the winds speed and direction, but we will go to these three islands."

The catamaran that will be used has a capacity of 60 persons and will feature an all-women crew, along with their passengers as the female sailors showcase their abilities in a domain that is usually dominated by men.

"We have already had a lot of interest in the event, which has led us to consider having areas that will pick up new groups of passengers, to ensure that everyone can be a part of the big event," added Joubert-Lawen.

She added that the event will also feature prominent women of Seychelles, who have made varying contributions to their respective fields and will be live on television.

Funds raised for the event will go towards Liam's Rainbow Foundation, a non-government organisation, set up in honour of seven-year-old Liam Rangasamy, the son of Seychelles' lands and housing minister Billy Rangasamy, who passed away in August last year.

Liam's Rainbow Foundation's aim is to help children with medical issues.

"Fanm Seselwa is negotiating with Nouvobanq to set up an account through which people can donate, therefore, encouraging people who like to sponsor. When we organise activities we also set up donation boxes and all funds go directly to Liam's Rainbow Foundation," said Joubert-Lawen.