Sustainable, minimalistic: Seychelles' interior design market constantly evolving

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' interior design industry is a growing market with increasing demand coming from both the residential and commercial sectors, said a local interior designer.

The owner of Homecomin' Solutions Interior Design, Rodney Elisa, shared with SNA that overall the interior design scene in Seychelles is constantly evolving.

Elisa said that there are five prominent designs that have developed the most over the years.

"There are several trends that have been popular in recent years since architecture and design have developed over the past decade and opened up a new market for interior designers," he said.

Elisa is the owner of Homecomin' Solution Interior Design. (Rodney Elisa) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Elisa outlined that sustainable design, minimalism, biophilic, industrial, and colour-blocking are the top five design styles in the island nation.

"There has been an increased focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable design practices, where designers are incorporating natural materials and products that have a lower environmental impact. A minimalistic approach to interior design has become popular in recent years, with designers focusing on clean lines, simple forms, and a limited colour palette," he explained.

A biophilic design is a trend that focuses on incorporating natural elements into interior design, such as plants and natural materials, to improve the health and well-being of occupants. The industrial design style is characterised by a raw and unfinished look, with materials such as concrete, brick, and metal being prominently featured.

Elisa said a well-designed interior space can create a visual impact and elevate the aesthetics of the place. (Rodney Elisa) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Colour blocking involves using bold, contrasting colours in interior design to create a dramatic effect.

"In addition to these trends, there has been an increased focus on technology in interior design, with designers incorporating smart home devices and automation into their designs. Virtual and augmented reality have also become more prevalent, allowing designers to create 3D models and visualise designs before implementation," said Elisa.

He added that interior design is an essential aspect of creating functional, aesthetically pleasing, and comfortable spaces for living and working. Whether it's a home or a business area, a well-designed interior can positively impact one's mood, productivity, and overall well-being.

"Interior design considers the comfort and convenience of the occupants. It takes into account the lighting, acoustics, temperature, and ergonomics to create a comfortable living or working environment. In a business setting, interior design can enhance the productivity of employees. A well-designed workspace can help reduce stress and distractions, allowing employees to focus better and work more efficiently," shared Elisa.

There has been an increased focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable design practices. (Rodney Elisa) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

"A well-designed interior space can create a visual impact and elevate the aesthetics of the place. It sets the tone for the ambiance, creates an inviting atmosphere, and reflects one's personality and style. The interior design considers the layout, flow, and functionality of the space. It maximises the use of the area, making it more efficient and practical for the occupants," he continued.

The owner of Homecomin' Solution Interior Design said that one of his most challenging projects was on "Taste of Italy", an Italian bistro and restaurant located on Market Street in the capital, Victoria.

"The challenge was to transform an old and decaying building that housed the restaurant. The building is over 100 years old and literally falling apart and had to be completely gutted out on a minimum budget. I had to design and construct a modern Italian bistro bar/restaurant within one month from start to finish, which everyone told me was impossible. Today you have probably the best restaurant on Market Street," said Elisa.