Informed journalism: Seychelles' media updated on use of FiTI Reports

Up-to-date data and tight deadlines are challenges for the media when reporting on matters of public interest, including the fisheries sector. (Seychelles Nation)

Local journalists learned more about key findings of Seychelles' 2021 FiTI Report released on February 28 in a half-day workshop organised by the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI) in collaboration with the Danny Faure Foundation (DFF).

The workshop, under the theme "Using FiTI Reports for Informed Journalism", was also aimed at helping journalists identify the limitations they face in researching and writing fisheries stories.

During the session, media representatives outlined that timely access to information, up-to-date data and tight deadlines are challenges they face when reporting on matters of public interest, including the fisheries sector.

In relation to the report, it was pointed out that the latest FiTI Report contains information and data which are two years old.

FiTI's regional coordinator for the Western Indian Ocean, Will May, said that journalists are really important actors in terms of valourising fisheries information and presenting it to the public for consumption.

"What we found is, despite the fact that FiTI is fairly well established in Seychelles, information isn't necessarily making its way into the wider public. With the media being the bringers of information, it is very important that we have them onboard and make them aware of what FiTI is all about and the type of data there is in the FiTI reports so that they can ultimately do their jobs as efficiently as possible," said May.

FiTI is a global multi-stakeholder partnership based in Seychelles where governments, businesses, and civil society collaborate jointly. It seeks to increase transparency and participation for the benefit of more sustainable management of marine fisheries and the well-being of citizens and businesses that depend on the marine environment.

To date, Seychelles has released three country reports to FiTI.

Earlier this year, the Danny Faure Foundation and FiTI signed a partnership agreement with the common aim of advancing sustainable fisheries in the Indian Ocean through transparency and collective action.

The foundation's consultant and the workshop coordinator, Larrey Chetty, said that for the foundation, "transparency is one virtue that we value, as well as good ocean governance and promote the Blue Economy."

"Transparency is a key element of good governance. The workshop provides journalists with the tool to better understand the report so that relevant questions can be asked. They will also be in a better place to better formulate information in the report so that the public can understand what the report holds, informing them on things that are taking place in our fisheries sector," said Chetty.

The Danny Faure Foundation, founded by former Seychelles' President Danny Faure, was launched in June 2021 to contribute to Seychelles' sustainable development and to join the global community in its efforts to achieve a more sustainable and healthier planet. It has the objective of tackling pressing issues to attain a more just, equitable, sustainable, and healthy world for present and future generations.