Zambia to assist Seychelles with 25 doctors for better health care

Zambia will continue to assist Seychelles with human resources for the education and health sectors, said the newly accredited High Commissioner оf Zambia to Seychelles on Tuesday.

Joyce Kasosa made the statement after she presented her credentials to Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House.

"Many of our discussions today were about human resources, where Zambia will continue to help in the education sectors with teachers, while 25 Zambian doctors from different fields are also being recruited to work in Seychelles," said Kasosa.

She added that Zambia will also look into assisting with human resources in other areas such as architecture, engineering, the legal field and others.

"We also discussed trade between the two countries, where we emphasised that as African countries, we need to support each other," added Kasosa.

With no direct flight connecting between Zambia and Seychelles, Kasosa said that this was also an area of discussion. She said that having a direct connection between the two nations will help strengthen the relationship and enable Zambians to visit Seychelles and vice-versa.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic relations with Zambia on March 11, 1998.

During her stay in Seychelles, the high commissioner, who will be based in Nairobi, Kenya, will also call on other top officials and dignitaries.

Kasosa succeeds High Commissioner Brenda Muntemba.