"She Sparkles": 3 Seychellois female life coaches team up for online summit

(Seychelles News Agency) - Three Seychellois life coaches living on three different continents are coming together to host an online summit in support of other women.

Enda Gilbert based in Australia, Marsha Parcou in Seychelles and Lucy Dogley Darani in the United Kingdom are hosts of the summit entitled "She Sparkles: Honouring women from all areas of life."

The summit will be held from April 28-29 April and its aim is to remind women that when they support, empower and cheer each other, they can create a community of strong, confident, and resilient women.

Parcou, the founder of Fanm fasinasyon, and one of the speakers of the summit, said the initiative was part of her vision to work in collaboration with other coaches who share similar passions and interests as herself.

"I met with Enda last December while on holiday in Seychelles and thereafter we initiated that project. Enda indicated that it has always been her dream to organise an event where she can collaborate with a group of women to rally other women for an inspiring and empowering event," said Parcou.

The chosen theme "She Sparkles" means to radiate light and Parcou said that to live a life where you are radiating light means living a life of spontaneity, joy, creativity, love, truth and growth; which means you are truly alive and awake.

The three life coaches share a collective message to all women to live their truth and immerse in all the experiences life offers.

"Women are the families' backbone and the nation's bedrock; therefore, when we unite and hold each other's hands, we create a positive and impactful ripple effect in our family, communities and the world at large," said Enda Gilbert.

Gilbert is a certified parental burnout practitioner and life and parenting coach. She is also an educator with over 25 years of experience, working with teenagers and their caregivers.

She is the founder and chief executive of Enda Gilbert Coaching and Consultancy, a business that supports parents raising teenagers. Her expertise has been featured in various media outlets in Seychelles and Australia.

In the summit, she will be focussing on "The Thriving Working Mama", explicitly designed to support working mothers juggling through so many demands to overcome burnout, create balance in their lives and thrive while living their best lives.

Parcou is a life coach, accredited by the Health Coach Institute in the United States. She coaches using International Coach Federation (ICF) tools whilst delivering her own unique framework for transformation providing the support, structure, and strategy to permit the journey of personal growth.

She will be talking about "Relationships" in which she will walk participants through some steps on how to build a healthy and thriving relationship not only with others but with the self.

Lucy Dogley-Darani is a life coach and grief and bereavement specialist whose coaching work extends to her part-time work in the UK National Health Service (NHS) Primary Care administration, where she leads a team of 13, mainly women.

Her session will be "Grief: The Price We Pay For Love," which will look at loss and grief and the part that grieving plays in people's lives, how we can live with it, and support those around us who are going through this stage of life.

Women are encouraged to take this opportunity which will empower them with the necessary tools and tips on how to better navigate through their challenges.

Participants need to register online https://endagilbert.com/she-sparkles-summit/ to receive an email with a code to unlock the sessions. The summit is free and will start at 9 a.m. Seychelles time. Once registered the viewers will be able to access the video on their own time as it will be recorded.