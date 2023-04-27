Newly accredited Italian, Burundian and Vietnamese diplomats pledge greater cooperation with Seychelles

Italy is looking at improving commerce with Seychelles, according to the newly accredited Ambassador of Italy to Seychelles, Roberto Natali.

He presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Thursday.

Natali told reporters that part of his discussion with the President was to continue to "improve commerce between the two nations, especially since Seychelles has many Italian tourists, and we want that to continue."

According to the figures of the National Bureau of Statistics released on Wednesday, a total of 6,242 visitors from Italy came to Seychelles making it the 4th on the list after France, Germany and Russia.

The ambassador said that despite not being based in Seychelles, he will be actively working with Seychelles in many areas.

Natali will be based in Nairobi, Kenya and is the fourth Italian ambassador to Seychelles, after Alberto Pieri, who held the position since 2019.

Also accredited was Alexis Bukuru, the new Ambassador of Burundi to Seychelles.

Alexis Bukuru (1st left) was accredited as the new Ambassador of Burundi to Seychelles. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

Bukuru said that "With support from both countries, we are thinking of creating a general agreement that will lead to a joint commission, where we can explore different areas of cooperation, such as tourism, maritime and trade."

He added that as Burundi has a relatively young tourism sector, they will also be looking to learn from Seychelles and will look to create air links between the two nations.

Bukuru, who will be based in Pretoria, South Africa, succeeds Ambassador Isai Ntirizoshira, who held the position since 2015.

The new Ambassador of Vietnam to Seychelles, Pham Hoang Ki, was also accredited.

The new Ambassador of Vietnam to Seychelles, Pham Hoang Kim (left) (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

Hoang Kim said he is looking forward to continuing the strong relationship between the two countries.

"We have discussed various areas of cooperation between the two nations, such as in trade, tourism, agriculture and climate change," Hoang Kim said.

He added that he wants both nations to be able to know each other more and have more Vietnamese people come to Seychelles and also for Seychellois to be able to visit Vietnam.

The two nations have had diplomatic relations since 1979.