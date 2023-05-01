Seychelles’ President Ramkalawan to attend coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan will attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, have been invited to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, according to a press released from State House on Saturday.

The two ceremonies will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.

“During his mission in the UK, the President will also participate in various events on the sidelines of the Coronation, namely the Commonwealth Leaders High-Level event and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) side event,” said the press statement.

Furthermore, President Ramkalawan will also meet with some members of the Seychellois community living and working in the United Kingdom.

Other heads of state and government who have confirmed their attendance to the coronation so far are Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia, Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General of New Zealand, Mary Simon, Governor-General of Canada, Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus. U.S. President Joe Biden will not be in attendance but will be represented by First Lady Jill Biden.

Also, royal attendees will include Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, King Carl XVI Gustav and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Queen Anne-Marie and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, King Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai of New Zealand, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand.