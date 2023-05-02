UNEP-GEF offer Seychelles technical expertise for introducing electric mobility 

Currently, SPTC has 200 buses which complete over 1,400 journey per day and use approximately 220,000 litres of fuel per month. (Seychelles News Agency)

Four international experts are evaluating and will advise the transport ministry on the best ways to implement electric mobility in Seychelles, the ministry said on Sunday.

The implementation of a two-year electric mobility project in Seychelles was launched in November 2022 and is expected to take four years to complete. It is being implemented with the help of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

UNEP-GEF are key partners in the project, offering technical expertise and a grant of $400,000.

In the first part of the project, the Seychelles Public Transport Corporation (SPTC) will introduce full electric buses to their fleet. Currently, SPTC has 200 buses which complete over 1,400 journey per day and use approximately 220,000 litres of fuel per month

The role of the experts is to provide the best way forward to implement a sustainable electric transport system in the Seychelles during a two-year period.

The experts have knowledge in international policy, business and strategy, international e-mobility technology, international battery technology and charging and renewable energy integration.

In a meeting with the Minister for Transport, Antony Derjacques, the UNEP delegation expressed their satisfaction for the progress that Seychelles has made despite the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of the UNEP delegation, Annika Berlin, said that "strategy and capacity building is the core of the project. We hope to see 50 percent of buses and cars electrified by 2030 and for that we welcome other partners."

The experts met with key ministries and stakeholders to understand better the procurement of buses and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, and environmental policies such as the disposal of batteries.

The project is also receiving the support of other partners such as IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency) and the Public Utilities Corporation (PUC) for its transport plan. A potential partner is Calstart, a clean transport expert based in America, which intends to help with the transition to electric mobility and its education.

UNEP-GEF have vast experience working with Small Island Developing States such as Mauritius, Madagascar, the Caribbean, Fiji and the Solomon Islands.