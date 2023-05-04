Investigative journalism: Seychelles' journalists delve into freedom of expression and human rights 

Lepathy, the chief editor of the Seychelles Nation newspaper, was represented in the ceremony by her daughter. (Seychelles Nation)

A group of journalists in Seychelles learned more about investigative journalism in a one-day training event on Wednesday to coincide with World Press Freedom Day, celebrated on May 3.

The training was organised for the third consecutive year by the French embassy in Seychelles in collaboration with the Association of Media Practitioners of Seychelles (AMPS).

The theme was "Shaping a future of rights: freedom of expression as a driver of all other human rights" and the aim was to help media houses see how best to work with the Human Rights Commission and the Office of the Ombudsman.

In her address, the French Ambassador to Seychelles, Olivia Berkeley-Christmann, said: "The small French team is happy to have been able to contribute again to such an activity. Your contribution to the Seychelles democracy, to its consolidation, is also to question, to investigate, to highlight contradictions, to create a space for debate. And thus, to explore the path towards more investigative journalism."

Journalists from various media houses attended the event.

The training included presentations from the Human Rights Commission and the Office of the Ombudsman aimed at raising awareness. Participants also acquired new skills and learned more about people's rights.

During the event, there was a presentation of the Recognition Award to Marie-Anne Lepathy, the chief editor of the Seychelles Nation newspaper, who was represented in the ceremony by her daughter.

Lepathy started working as a reporter for the newspaper in January 1988 after completing a journalism course at the Seychelles Polytechnic School in 1987. She rose in the ranks of the newspaper and is the most experienced newspaper journalist in the country.

This is the second year in a row that AMPS has made this gesture for a journalism professional.