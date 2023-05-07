Seychellois sisters launch "Aimée Swim" eco-conscious swimwear brand

Focused on making women feel confident, a Seychellois sister duo has joined forces to create a swimwear brand - the prints and design of which are set to evoke a sense of tropical escapism.

Inspired by Seychelles, the brand Aimée Swim was founded and is owned by Dominique and Camilla Ernesta. The eco-conscious swimwear brand based in Seychelles currently offers 18 pieces, some of which can be mixed and matched to taste.

Operating mainly through their website, Aimée Swim offers domestic delivery within Seychelles and worldwide express shipping facilitated by DHL Express.

In an interview with SNA, the younger sister, Dominique, shared that for the brand name, they had to look for something personal to pair with the swimwear industry's commonly used word "swim". Both sisters agreed on Aimée Swim as the name Aimée has sentimental meanings for them as well as for the family.

The brand Aimée Swim was founded and is owned by Dominique (right) and Camilla Ernesta. (Aimée Swim)

Speaking about the birth of the idea, 28-year-old Dominique outlined that the idea came from her personal love for swimwear.

"Living in Seychelles, swimwear is a staple in our wardrobe, arguably a necessity so I thought I would go for it as it's a product I'm passionate about. I needed a business partner and my sister was the right fit so she has joined me on this project," said Dominique.

To keep the brand unique and set it apart from its other Seychelles-inspired competitors, the sisters ensured that their prints were exclusively designed, with the designs focusing on an excellent fit for clients.

"We are doing what we can to adopt eco-conscious practices. Our swimwear, including the lining, are created with REPREVE® fabric made from 100 percent recycled materials, including post-consumer plastic bottles and pre-consumer waste," said Dominique.

She also shared that all orders are shipped in 100 percent compostable mailer bags, which are home and commercially compostable and break down fully within 180 and 90 days respectively.

"Our customers can give their mailer bags a new purpose after unpacking," said Dominique.

The swimwear, including the lining, is created with REPREVE® fabric made from 100 percent recycled materials. (Aimée Swim)

The brand was officially launched in December 2022, however, behind-the-scene works started in 2021. Dominique expressed that "it's an amazing feeling to see your product come to life from concept to launch."

Since its launch, the sisters' brand has appeared in swim campaigns for 2023 by Tatler Magazine UK, Glamour UK, and Vanity Fair UK, an achievement described by the Ernestas as a great opportunity to bring awareness to the brand.

As both sisters are in full-time employment, with Dominique working as a compliance and risk executive, and Camilla employed as a director of an insurance broker company, having enough time seems to be the main challenge.

"It is easy to feel like you are not doing as much as you should be. However, it helps to remind yourself along the way that every effort you make counts," said Dominique.

Despite that, the Ernesta sisters aim at solidifying their place in the Seychelles market and tap into the regional and international markets. Aimée Swim is already developing its second collection with plans to diversify products.