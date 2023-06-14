Seychelles' Takamaka Rum wins two gold awards at the Rum and Cachaca Awards competition, an achievement the distillery describes as incredible.

Rum and Cachaça Masters is one of The Spirit Business' competitions which focuses on finding and rewarding the finest rum and cachaça brands on the world stage. According to The Spirit Business, "rum remains the third biggest spirits category in the world".

Judged by a panel of leading spirits specialists through blind tasting, excelling brands are awarded silver, gold, and master medals in each respective category. Takamaka's Pti Lakaz and Grankaz both won gold medals in the 'Dark Rum - Ultra Premium' category.

Takamaka Rum was established in 2002 by Seychllois brothers Richard and Bernard d'Offay. (Takamaka Rum) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Takamaka Rum's co-founder and export director, Bernard D'Offay, told SNA that "to win one award is an achievement in itself, but the fact that Grankaz and Pti Lakaz won two is incredible."

He added that "the Rum & Cachaça Masters is a really prestigious international blind-tasting, and Takamaka being able to be a part of that and to be recognised alongside such respected brands is an honour. We're very proud to be representing true Seychelles Rum at these globally recognized events."

Pti Lakaz is a traditional pot-distilled Seychelles cane rum from three different barrels, with notes of star anise and dried cocoa beans, and has a complex finish full of dry spice.

Grankaz, which is more on the herbaceous side with hints of vanilla and stewed fruits, is traditional pot distilled Seychelles cane rum aged in medium toast new French oak. It is blended with three-year-old ex-bourbon molasses rum and an eight-year-old Bajan Foursquare molasses rum.

"Our goal with Takamaka was always to share a piece of Seychelles with the world and create rums that represent our Creole culture. Our rum blender Steven Rioux has really delivered on that with Pti Lakaz and Grankaz. Crafting rum made from cane that has been grown, crushed, fermented, distilled, and aged all here on Mahe brings a truly unique flavor profile," said D'Offay.

Additionally, Grankaz recently won silver medals for taste and design at the Bartenders' Brand Awards. Takamaka walked away with one gold medal, two silver medals, and 10 bronze medals at the competition.

Takamaka Rum was established in 2002 by Seychllois brothers Richard and Bernard d'Offay at the old plantation house of La Plaine St Andre, which was originally built in 1798.