Seychelles' President and First Lady meet diaspora community in UK

The President and the First Lady hosted a reception, which over 150 Seychellois attended. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan met with some members of the Seychellois community living and working in the United Kingdom on Thursday, said State House.

The couple is in the UK to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey. King Charles III will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

According to State House, the President and the First Lady hosted a reception, which over 150 Seychellois attended. The event was an opportunity for some Seychelles citizens living, studying or working in the UK to meet and interact with the head of the state and his wife.

Present at the ceremony were the four members of the Seychelles Defence Forces who will be participating in the Coronation Parade of King Charles III.

President gave an interview to the BBC flagship TV Programme Hardtalk hosted by Stephen Sackur. (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

Earlier on Thursday, the President gave an interview to the BBC flagship TV Programme Hardtalk hosted by Stephen Sackur.

He also visited the High Commission of Seychelles in London where he held discussions with Patsy Moustache, the Acting High Commissioner, and Fanchette Powell, the office manager.

The President and the First Lady are expected to participate in various events on Friday.