Seychelles’ President congratulates King Charles III at Commonwealth meeting in London

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan have attended a series of events held on the margins of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, according to a press statement from State House on Saturday.

On Friday, they were present for the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Breakfast event attended by various heads of states, governor generals, prime ministers, other senior government officials from UK and some heads of certain international organisations. The event was an opportunity to discuss SIDS related issues, leading up to the 4th SIDS Conference in Antigua and Barbuda in 2024.

“Following the SIDS event, the President and First Lady also attended the Commonwealth Leaders’ Event hosted by the secretary general of the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland, in the presence of King Charles III, at Marlborough House, London. During the Commonwealth event, the President met King Charles and had the opportunity to congratulate him personally,” for his ascension to the throne, said the press statement.

The President and First Lady also attended a reception at the Buckingham Palace on Friday evening in advance of the coronation ceremony on Saturday afternoon at the Westminster Abbey.