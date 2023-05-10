Seychelles’ President heads delegation to Abu Dhabi to discuss port and airport projects

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will lead a high-level delegation to Abu Dhabi, UAE, to discuss the development of two major national projects, namely the Port Victoria and Seychelles International Airport developments, according to a press statement from State House on Tuesday night.

He will be accompanied the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister for Transport, Antony Derjacques, the Secretary of State for Finance, Trade and Investment, Patrick Payet, the chief executive officer of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), Garry Albert, and the chief executive officer of Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA), Sony Payet.

In November 2022, EGIS Emirates was appointed for the review and preparation of an updated 30-year airport master plan for the Seychelles International Airport. The selection of EGIS Emirates, a global consulting, construction engineering and operating firm, was completed through a request for proposal through a memorandum of understanding. The MoU was signed between Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), SCAA and the Ministry of Transport in July 2022.

Meanwhile, in January 2021, a high-level delegation from the Abu Dhabi port visited Seychelles to provide technical advice for the expansion of Port Victoria and construction of other projects related to fishing ports.

Port Victoria, which is currently 270 metres long, will be extended by an additional 330 metres to accommodate two boats measuring up to 250 metres in length at the same time. Space will also be made for the installation of two mobile cranes for loading and unloading of ships, storage yards and warehouses.