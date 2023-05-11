“Successful discussions” in Abu Dhabi on Seychelles’ airport and port expansions

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ President Wavel Ramkalawan has concluded a series of “successful” discussions in Abu Dhabi for two national development projects, namely the Seychelles International Airport and the Port Victoria extension developments, according to a press statement from State House on Thursday.

Following the discussions, Ramkalawan “expressed his total satisfaction with both meetings held and has conveyed his sincere gratitude to the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the collaboration and his personal interest in the development in our two main facilities that connects us to the world.”

For the airport project, the meeting held on May 10 took place with a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJC (ADDHC PJC) and the Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), including the ADAC managing director and chief executive officer, Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri.

The discissions “centered on a full review of the concept and works completed so far. For the next step, a technical team comprising of both Abu Dhabi and Seychelles will conduct final planning works after which the comprehensive airport concept proposal will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval” said State House.

In November 2022, EGIS Emirates was appointed for the review and preparation of an updated 30-year airport master plan for the Seychelles International Airport. The selection of EGIS Emirates, a global consulting, construction engineering and operating firm, was completed through a request for proposal through a memorandum of understanding. The MoU was signed between Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), SCAA and the Ministry of Transport in July 2022.

Furthermore, a technical team from Abu Dhabi Ports will undertake a working visit to Seychelles before the end of May 2023 for “a complete audit of the port which will include the infrastructure, shipping and trade elements. From there, the way forward will be decided,” according to State House.

A meeting with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group (State House) Photo license: CC-BY

The meeting concerning the port expansion was held with the managing director and group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Mohamed Al Shamisi, and other senior executives of the group.

Abu Dhabi has agreed to provide technical advice for the expansion of Port Victoria and construction of other projects related to fishing ports.

Ramkalawan was accompanied during the meetings by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister for Transport, Antony Derjacques, the Secretary of State for Finance, Trade and Investment, Patrick Payet, the chief executive officer of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), Garry Albert, and the chief executive officer of Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA), Sony Payet, and the Seychelles Chargé d'Affaires in the UAE, Terry Romain. The UAE Chargé d'Affaires in Seychelles, Ahmed Alneyadi, was also present.