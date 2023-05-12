Seychellois sports specialist elected to African Union Sports Council region IV

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychellois sports specialist Lucas Georges has been elected as an executive expert on the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) for region IV.

Georges, who works as a principal sports officer within the National Sports Council (NSC) in Seychelles, has decades of experience in local sports, most notably cycling, where he served as the Seychelles Cycling Federation's chairman for a number of years.

He has also held the positions on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) management committee.

His election on the AUSC region IV executive committee came during their recent meeting held in Arusha, Tanzania, earlier this month.

Speaking to the media, Georges expressed that this is a huge achievement for him, where it means that his ability is valued at such a top level.

The African Union Sports Council (AUSC) is the AU’s specialised technical office in charge of sports and was established in 2016 when the Assembly of African Heads of State and Government approved the AUSC Statute.

It was chosen by member states to serve as a venue for concerted action for the promotion and development of sports and development through sport in Africa. Its mandate is to coordinate the African Sports Union Movement.

Bernard Patrick Ogwel was elected into the post of chairman, while Ali Hassan Achir is the new vice- chairman.

Seychelles is a member of region IV, along with Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti, Mauritius, and Comoros.

As a result of Georges’ election, Seychelles has been additionally appointed a 2nd vice president of the African Union Sports Council of Ministers, a position that was expected to go to Rwanda ahead of the meeting.