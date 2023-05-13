Seychellois athlete Greth Estico wins Nature Trail Seychelles 2023 Challenge

(Seychelles News Agency) - Two Seychellois runners along with a Reunion Island runner made it up the podium at the end of the first ever Nature Trail Seychelles Challenge.

In a total of 118 participants, 25-year-old Greth Estico, best known locally for his boxing skills, finished the 22km trek in first place.

Estico completed the journey, which took the athletes through mountainous trails and coastal roads of northern Mahe, in 2 hours and 33 minutes, making history by become the event’s first ever winner.

Greth Estico, the winner of the race (Seychelles News Agency) Photo license: CC-BY

“The race was okay, but to be honest I think if it was longer it would have been even better,” the young man claimed.

Estico, was followed not too far behind in second place by Reunion runner, Jeremie Fontaine, whose time was 2 hours and 34 minutes.

Jeremie Fontaine (Seychelles News Agency) Photo license: CC-BY

Fontaine would end up being the only foreigner on the overall podium, after another local, Jonathan Quatre, claimed third position.

Quatre managed to complete the challenge after 2 hours and 40 minutes.

“It was a good race, where I started in 10th place, but I think I did well to eventually catch up with the others and end up third,” Quatre said.

With the podium already settled, fourth place went to another runner from Reunion Island, Alexandre Viene, who said that this was a great race, although it was quite hot.

“It was wonderful. The whole route was beautiful and I will definitely be looking to come back in the future,” said Viene.

Meanwhile, the first female runner to cross the line was Isabelle Lamy, who in finished fifth overall.

Lamy crossed the line after 2 hours and 51 seconds.

“I absolutely adored the trail, and it was quite fun, although it was really hot,” Lamy said.

Isabelle Lamy at the finish line (Seychelles News Agency) Photo license: CC-BY

In total, 40 of the 118 runners were from foreign nations, including the likes of South Africa, France, Great Britain and Mauritius.

“Everything went as planned today, although there were some minor hiccups as expected, but overall, I am very satisfied with how it went,” said Francis Remie, member of the organising team.

All athletes who completed the challenge were rewarded with medals for completing the event, during an official prize giving ceremony to reward winners from all the various categories.