Seychelles expresses concern with ongoing conflict in Sudan

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles’ government has expressed its deep concern with the ongoing conflict in Sudan and the resulting humanitarian crisis and calls on the international community to support the northeastern African country in its efforts to find a just and lasting solution to the conflict.

In a press communique on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “We strongly condemn the use of violence and call for an immediate end to the hostilities between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resulting in the loss of life of hundreds of innocent civilians, the displacement of hundreds of thousands more and the destruction of critical infrastructure.”

The communique said, "The crisis in Sudan is now in its fifth week with seemingly no end in sight. We join the international community in calling on all parties to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

“The people of Sudan deserve to live in peace and security, and we urge all parties to respect their rights and protect their safety. We further urge the SAF and the RSF to respect and abide by the ceasefire agreements mediated by the United Nations, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and other parties concerned,” it added further.

Seychelles calls on the international community to support Sudan in its efforts to find a just and lasting solution to the conflict and urges all parties to respect international law and to ensure that humanitarian aid can be delivered safely and unhindered to those who need it.

The communique said that Seychelles is committed to the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, as well as to peace and stability on the African continent.

“Our position on the conflict in Sudan is unambiguously aligned with that of the African Union and the United Nations. In light of this, the government of Seychelles calls on the SAF and the RSF to come to the negotiating table with the objective of finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Sudan,” it added.

According to the Aljazeera news network, since fighting erupted in Sudan on April 15, at least 528 people have been confirmed killed and 4,599 wounded although casualties are likely much higher.