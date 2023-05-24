Easier connection: Air Seychelles and Qatar Airways sign codeshare agreement

Through the new codeshare agreement, Qatar Airways will place its code on Air Seychelles' operated flights between Mahe and Praslin. (Air Seychelles)

Air Seychelles has confirmed that the airline has signed a codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways but no other information was provided.

According to an article in the Gulf Times on Monday, Qatar Airways has announced a codeshare agreement with Air Seychelles, the flag carrier of the Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Through the new codeshare agreement, Qatar Airways will place its code on Air Seychelles' operated flights between Mahe, the main island, and Praslin, the second most populated island. This will enable passengers to continue their journey using a single booking.

The article indicated that this agreement will allow passengers on both networks seamless travel to one of the world's most exotic and unique destinations.

The Air Seychelles acting chief executive, Captain Sandy Benoiton, said: "This new partnership will provide passengers with new connection opportunities and access to unique destinations from both networks," said the article.

Through the agreement, travellers from over 160 worldwide destinations, where Qatar Airways operate, will be able to connect to Seychelles through the International Airport, in Doha.

According to the Gulf Times, in a press release from the airline, Qatar Airways group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said, "Our strategy of facilitating connectivity to African markets through partnerships is in line with this enhanced cooperation with Air Seychelles. Our two airlines are pleased to work together to benefit passengers with more travel choices and to support the tourism industry in Seychelles."

The agreement comes after Seychelles' transport minister, Antony Derjacques, signed a cooperation agreement with Qatar Airways last year. The agreement was signed in the margins of the 41st International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal, which took place from September 27 to October 7.

Derjacques said that the agreement with Qatar "will enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially where it concerns technical and training for civil aviation staff."