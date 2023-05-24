World's Top 50 Best Beaches: Seychelles' Anse Source D'Argent takes 2nd place

Anse Source D'Agent is located in the southwest of La Digue. (Gerard Larose)

Seychelles' Anse Source D'Argent on La Digue island claimed second place on the World's Top 50 Best Beaches list for 2023, said Tourism Seychelles - the marketing arm of the tourism department - on Wednesday.

Presented by Banana Boat, the World's 50 Best Beaches list, is the result of a collaborative effort that gathered votes from over 750 esteemed travel influencers and professionals.

Anse Source D'Agent is located in the southwest of La Digue – the third most populated island of Seychelles. The beach has crystal clear wavelets lapping rhythmically on shimmering white sands, shaded in parts from the sun by dramatic granite boulders and leafy green coconut trees.

Topping the list was Lucky Bay in Australia and in third place Hidden Beach in the Philippines.

The rankings for the beaches were based on several criteria, such as untouched natural beauty, remoteness, how swimmable it is, annual days of sunshine and average annual temperature.

Tourism Seychelles said that the inclusion of Seychelles' beaches on the World's 50 Best Beaches list stands as a testament to their natural beauty and captivating landscapes.

"Anse Source D'Argent is renowned as one of the world's most photographed coastlines and captivates visitors with its golden sand, turquoise waters, and majestic granite boulders. With impressive days of sunshine each year, this beach sets the stage for an idyllic beach experience," added Tourism Seychelles.

The popular beach has topped rankings several times. In 2019, it was ranked number one on Africa's Top 50 Beaches.

Another beach from Seychelles, Anse Lazio, on Praslin Island was ranked 29th.

Anse Lazio is located on the northwest coast of Praslin Island, the second most important island of Seychelles. The beach may feel like it is quite removed from the world but is easily accessible by foot, car, or boat.

Tourism Seychelles said that "celebrated as one of the finest beaches globally, Anse Lazio features a wide stretch of soft white sand framed by granite rocks at both ends. Its calm, crystal-clear waters and gentle slope make it an ideal setting for swimming and snorkelling."

"This recognition further solidifies Seychelles' position as a must-visit destination for beach lovers worldwide, offering a truly extraordinary experience," it added.