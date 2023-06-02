Ocean Fair: Danny Faure Foundation unites Seychelles' ocean lovers for exhibition

The exhibition is part of the activities being organised to mark World Oceans Day on June 8. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - An Ocean Fair, organised by the Danny Faure Foundation showcasing the work that several organisations are doing to preserve the oceans, opened on Thursday.

Governmental and non-governmental organisations, educational institutions, the fisheries industry, and local artisans are among those participating in the exhibition open from June 1-3 at the Camion Hall in the capital of Victoria.

The spokesperson of the Danny Faure Foundation, Larrey Chetty said, "They are all organisations that since the foundation was launched, we have interacted with them."

The exhibition, which is being held under the theme 'a sustainable ocean', is part of the activities being organised to mark World Oceans Day on June 8.

The stalls at the exhibition are displaying informational materials, educational games where visitors can test their knowledge. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

"Everybody can come together so that we can showcase what we are doing to protect and preserve the ocean; and for us to have a sustainable ocean," said Chetty.

This year the United Nations is celebrating World Oceans Day with the theme Planet Ocean with the aim to join forces with decision-makers, scientists, private sector executives, civil society representatives, indigenous communities, celebrities and youth activists to put the ocean first.

Seychelles, with an Exclusive Economic Zone of 1.4 million square kilometres, has one of the most biologically diverse marine ecosystems on the planet with seagrass beds accounting for 99 percent of the blue carbon extent.

The stalls at the exhibition are displaying informational materials, educational games where visitors can test their knowledge and the Foundation's memorabilia, some of which are made by Seychellois artisans - on sale for the first time.

"We are excited to welcome everyone to the Fair as the participants gather to showcase all the amazing work they are doing for the protection, conservation and sustainable development of the ocean," said Chetty.

He also took the time to caution those visiting the fair, that it was a time to remember "that whatever we do today, the children will suffer the consequences."

Former Danny President Danny Faure, the founder of DFF (right) with one of the displays at the exhibition. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

The Island Conservation Seychelles (ICS), is one of the non-profit organisations present. Its aim is to sensitise people not only to the extensive work carried out on the several islands under its responsibility but also to talk about some of its challenges.

ICS spokesperson, Sharon Meriton-Jean, told SNA that their presence at the fair aligns with their "role of preserving and monitoring and coming up with projects to continue our preservation work."

One of the challenges ICS is faced with is the number of fish aggregating devices (FADs) found on the outer islands.

"We want people to know that while we do have our tuna fishing industry, we also have the FADs to deal with as a consequence," she added.

In addition to the organisations working for the preservation of the oceans, there were also artists like Nigel Henri and James Agricole showcasing their work.

"I took the time to exhibit my work, which is also for sale as this is how I am doing my part in preserving our oceans," painter Nigel Henri told SNA.

Chetty expressed satisfaction at the number of organisations who have shown interest to take part in the fair.

"Until this morning we were still getting calls from people who wanted to take part,"' but added that DFF could not accommodate them due to a shortage of space.

The Danny Faure Foundation was founded by former Seychelles' President Danny Faure to "contribute towards the sustainable development of Seychelles and to join the global community in its efforts to achieve a more equitable, just, sustainable and healthy planet, for the present generation and the future generations to come", according to its website.